Facebook Users Have Raised $1 Billion on the Site Since 2015

Facebook has hit a new milestone—in philanthropy.

The tech giant announced Wednesday that people have raised over $1 billion for nonprofit and personal causes via Facebook since the company introduced its charitable giving tools in 2015.

That sum has been raised by over 20 million people who have either donated to or started a fundraiser on the site. The fundraising tools are now available in 20 countries, benefiting more than 1 million nonprofits that can directly receive donations via Facebook.

Building off this momentum, Facebook has also announced a new initiative that will take place on Giving Tuesday. Alongside its partner PayPal, Facebook will match donations up to a total of $7 million made on Facebook on Giving Tuesday to all eligible nonprofits across the U.S. All fees have been waived, meaning that 100% of the donations made will go directly to the nonprofit.

Facebook and PayPal will match donations up to $250,000 per nonprofit and up to $20,000 per donor. The matching will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and continue until the $7 million runs out.