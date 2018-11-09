Apple to Start Selling New iPhones, iPads, and Watches Through Amazon

Finding Apple products on Amazon isn’t easy. Most are either unavailable or only sold through third-parties, a result of the rivalry between the two companies.

But that should change soon now that Apple has agreed with Amazon to directly list more of its products in its online marketplace.

In the coming weeks, Apple will start selling the new iPad Pro, iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4, and Beats headphones on Amazon, CNET reported on Friday. The countries included in the deal are the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, and India.

Notably missing from the agreement is Apple’s new smart speaker, the HomePod. Considering that Amazon sells its own line of rival Echo smart speakers, it’s not entirely surprising.

The agreement comes after some bad blood between Apple and Amazon. In 2015, Amazon removed Apple TV from its marketplace, though Amazon brought the device back last year after a public outcry.

Of course, Amazon sells its own Fire TV Stick streaming device, which competes with Apple TV, raising questions about what sparked the initial decision to remove it.

Third-parties that currently sell Apple and Beats products on Amazon will have to apply to Apple to become authorized sellers, or their listings will be removed by Jan. 4, 2019, CNET reported. Sellers have already been notified about the change.

“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want. We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an email.

Fortune also contacted Apple for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply.

For shoppers, the change means more consistency of product prices and condition. But for people looking for an easy way to sell a second-hand device (or buy one at a lower price), Amazon will no longer be an option.