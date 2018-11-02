raceAhead: Anti-Semitism on the Rise

I was waiting for writer Rebecca Carroll to post about the extraordinary Shange, the writer and poet who died earlier this week. She’d interviewed Shange as an up-and-coming journalist in the early 90s, and the writer imprinted on Carroll in ways that she did many black women. “As any young black woman who has read For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf will tell you, the stories and voices and experiences in this book go far beyond representation, as integral and clarifying as that aspect of it is,” she begins. But the two remained in touch, enjoying the kind of late-night phone calls that ground and uplift both participants. She recalls her favorite quote from Shange: “I write for young girls of color, for girls who don’t even exist yet, so that there is something there for them when they arrive. I can only change how they live, not how they think.”