Target Announces 2018 Black Friday Deals—And Thanksgiving Hours

Target is kicking off November with some Black Friday news.

Target said it will open its doors on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. and close them at 1 a.m. on Black Friday. It will reopen its stores at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Additionally, Target announced a new mobile initiative that will allow customers to “skip the line” and pay for products anywhere in the store with employees who have mobile cashier units, similar to what you see in the Apple Store.

But more than anything, Black Friday is about the deals. And here’s a quick rundown of five outstanding deals you’ll be able to get at Target on Black Friday:

Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch won’t be on sale at Target on Black Friday, but if you opt for the bundle with the console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can get it all for $300—a $60 savings.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Neighborhood Collection Headphones

Apple’s Beats brand will be the subject of several Black Friday deals at Target, including one on the Beats Solo3 Wireless Neighborhood Collection. You’ll be able to snag those headphones for just $180, a $120 savings on the regular retail price of $300.

Samsung Curved UHD TV

Need to buy a new television? The Samsung UHD 65NU7300 will be on sale for $800 at Target on Black Friday. It regularly retails for $1,100.

Roku Ultra Streaming Stick

Roku’s Ultra set-top box will go for $50 on Black Friday. It regularly retails for $100.

An iPhone Offer

If you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on Black Friday, you’ll get a $250 Target gift card with your purchase. However, be aware that the offer is only available on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T networks.