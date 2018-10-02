Mark Judge Interviewed by FBI in Kavanaugh Investigation

Following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s decision last Friday to allow the FBI to expand its inquiry into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the bureau has spoken with additional witnesses beyond Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.

As of Tuesday, the FBI has completed its interview of Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s high school friend, according to Judge’s lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder.

Ford has claimed that Judge was a witness to Kavanaugh’s alleged attack on her at a party while the three were still in high school. Judge and Kavanaugh have both denied the allegations, while the latter has also denied allegations leveled against him by two other women.

Despite these denials, the FBI has also interviewed Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh’s second accuser, as well as P.J. Smyth, another individual who was reportedly present the night of Ford’s alleged assault. Smyth has denied knowledge both of the party itself and any improper conduct by Kavanaugh, according to Reuters. Ford herself has not been approached by the FBI since it reopened the investigation.

The FBI investigation will reportedly be “narrowly focused” and will take its direction from the White House. President Donald Trump, for his part, said on Monday that the FBI would be able to interview any witnesses necessary, saying in a press conference that he wants them to “do a very comprehensive investigation.”

“Whatever that means, according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority, I want them to do that,” he said.