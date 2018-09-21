The People vs. Donald Trump: An Updated Guide to Every Major Lawsuit and Investigation Facing the President

Donald Trump has an unprecedented number of legal entanglements compared to any previous president. Lawsuits have been brought by individuals, companies, and state attorneys general against him personally, his administration’s policies, the Trump Organization, and the president’s charity, the Trump Foundation.

Even his trusted staff and appointees allegedly remain concerned about Trump’s actions and motivations. The New York Times reported today that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed wearing a “wire” or having FBI candidates for the top post wear one to record the president in secret to determine more details about his firing of FBI head James Comey. Rosenstein denied the reporting in the Times article without addressing most of the specifics.

New investigations are regularly revealed. On Sept. 11, Bloomberg reported that following Trump lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas, federal prosecutors are looking into violations of campaign laws by anyone in the Trump Organization, the firm that manages the president’s properties and licenses his name. This could sweep in his children and other long-time associates. On Sept. 14, one of Trump’s former campaign managers, Paul Manafort, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal to avoid more tax and fraud charges after being convicted of eight.

President Trump is also involved in several criminal investigations at the state and federal level, some of which are linked to his businesses and charity. Any charges against could trigger a confrontation over the constitutionality of prosecuting a sitting president in the judicial system.

Below is compendium of Trump’s legal perils—and those of his close associates and family members that could spill over onto him. Fortune will update them as suits and cases are brought, litigated, and concluded:

Can Trump Be Sued or Charged with a Crime While in Office?

The Constitution doesn’t state whether a sitting president may be charged with crimes. The current interpretation at the Department of Justice, via an opinion in 2000 by its Office of Legal Counsel, is that a president may not be indicted while in office. However, some legal experts believe an indictment would be defensible as constitutional as long as a trial were delayed until the president left office.

Special counsel Robert Mueller may not wade into this battle, since his investigation’s authorization came from the Department of Justice. But if he believed Trump had committed crimes, Mueller could prepare evidence and present it to Congress to consider impeachment.

A sitting president cannot be sued as an individual for official actions taken while in office, courts have decided. But a federally filed lawsuit that relates only to unofficial or personal behavior could proceed, ruled the U.S. Supreme Court in 1994’s Jones v. Clinton lawsuit. In that decision, the Supreme Court didn’t determine whether a state lawsuit might proceed, and indicated that different constitutional issues, including federalism, would have to be decided.

Beyond Trump, many of his family members and dozens to hundreds of business and campaign associates face scrutiny. Some are under criminal investigation. As president, Trump has unlimited pardon power over federal crimes, and could preemptively pardon individuals, even while an investigation is underway. (That does, however, compel them to testify without immunity in other cases, as they face no legal jeopardy.)

So far, Trump has exercised his pardon power erratically and against longstanding norms. Some expecting pardons along with a few people he has mentioned by name, remain in limbo. But it’s worth noting that he cannot issue pardons against charges or convictions in state courts.

Russian Conspiracy Investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller

The Mueller investigation is examining whether President Trump or those associated with him engaged in a conspiracy with elements of the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Legally, conspiracy is a plan between two or more parties to purposely commit an unlawful act. It’s worth noting that conspiracy charges don’t require that the desired outcome be achieved.

Most of Trump’s legal troubles stem from Mueller’s investigation. The FBI was already investigating Russia’s involvement in emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and disseminated to the media and the public. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, found to have omitted contacts with Russia during the election campaign from his confirmation disclosures, could conceivably be one of the targets of the investigation. As a result, he has recused himself from overseeing its proceedings. His deputy, Rod Rosenstein hired the special counsel.

The scope of Mueller’s investigation is broad and covers any connection between anyone associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, as well as any matters uncovered during that investigation. Mueller also has the right to prosecute federal crimes that emerge from his team’s work.

So far, eight people closely associated with the campaign or with former campaign manager Paul Manafort have been charged. Prosecutors were successful in each of those cases: seven defendants pleaded guilty, while Manafort was convicted of 8 out of 18 charges in the first of two trials he initially faced. To avoid the second trial, Manafort pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges, while also agreeing to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation and forfeit millions of dollars.

Mueller has also charged 25 Russian and three companies, as well as one American identity thief, who pleaded guilty. Russia lacks an extradition policy with the United States. In addition, former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his involvement with a London-based professor who told him that Russia had hacked and stolen thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 Democratic presidential rival.

What’s at stake: Trump could be charged with or accused of an international criminal conspiracy. The maximum federal sentence for conspiracy is five years, even if it involves multiple elements, but other charges could be involved.

What would need to be true: Evidence would need to connect Trump to direct participation in the alleged conspiracy.

The president’s defense: A “witch hunt” and there was “no collusion.”

Where it stands now: No charges have yet been filed. All we know is what has been leaked to newspapers or discussed by Trump and his attorneys.

Obstruction of Justice by President Trump

Due to Session’s conflicts with the Russian investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein wrote a memo used as part of the public justification for the firing of then-FBI chief James Comey. But in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Trump publicly said part of the reason for firing Comey was to shut down the investigation into Russian meddling. As a result of Trump’s firing Comey, his attempts to get Sessions to reverse his recusal, and his public statements about witnesses and the investigation, Mueller is reportedly examining whether Trump obstructed justice.

The revelations today about Rosenstein’s alleged concerns about Trump’s motivations after Rosenstein’s memo became public were based partly on notes taken by top-level FBI deputy Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March 2018.

What’s at stake: Trump could be charged with or accused of criminal obstruction. Each separate form of conspiracy (Trump could have committed three separate kinds) is subject to a fine and up to five years in prison.

What would need to be true: The burden to prove obstruction is extremely high and constrained by Supreme Court decisions, so Mueller would need explicit and extensive evidence in making his case. That may include evidence that what Trump said publicly or how he acted privately affected an official proceeding, such as Trump allegedly asking Comey to not investigate Michael Flynn. He could also show that Trump destroyed records, like tapes, that would have led to an investigation.

The president’s defense: The president and his lawyers claim that his public statements are opinions protected by the First Amendment, not explicit direct actions that would constitute obstruction. “It’s a matter of interpretation,” said Giuliani in May.

Where it stands now: No charges have yet been filed. All we know is what has been leaked to newspapers or discussed by Trump and his attorneys.

Michael Cohen Fallout: Tax Evasion, Fraud, and Campaign Violations

Michael Cohen, Trump’s long-time personal attorney, who was widely acknowledged to be his “fixer,” has pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges referred by Mueller to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY). While some charges relate to his own actions, his pleas swept in the president because Cohen implicated Trump directly. Cohen admitted to making two payments to adult-film stars to influence the election by preventing them from speaking publicly. Cohen alleges the payments were made at the direction of Trump, named as “Individual-1” in the court filing. Cohen may also face state charges, some of which could implicate the president in fraud or financial misdeeds.

What’s at stake: Trump could be charged with or accused of violations of campaign finance laws and false financial disclosures. The specific crimes to which Cohen pleaded guilty can result in fines and up to five years in prison.

What would need to be true: Cohen’s guilty plea doesn’t prove Trump’s guilt, but prosecutors require proof of a crime to accept a plea, and thus have evidence that hasn’t been released to the public. To charge Trump, prosecutors would need to document Trump’s direct involvement and, in some cases, prove his intent to violate the law. Giuliani appears to have admitted that Trump knew.

The president’s defense: Trump and his surrogates have widely derided Cohen’s credibility and downplayed his relationship with the president. Praising Manafort after his conviction, Trump tweeted, “unlike Michael Cohen, [Manafort] refused to ‘break’ — make up stories in order to get a ‘deal.’”

Where it stands now: Cohen will cooperate with federal prosecutors, and no further charges have been made.

Non-Disclosure and Defamation Lawsuits by Stormy Daniels

Adult-film actress and exotic dancer Stephanie Clifford (better known as Stormy Daniels) says she and President Trump had a short affair in 2006. In October 2016, Cohen, acting on behalf of Trump, paid Clifford $130,000 to agree to not disclose any details. Clifford said she accepted the money out of fear for her personal safety.

Clifford has two lawsuits active against Trump. First, she sued to have the non-disclosure agreement voided. Second, she has sued Trump for defamation following his public statements about her.

The first suit has been suspended because Cohen, who was added as a defendant, was facing overlapping criminal charges. A judge declined to let it proceed in April while Cohen was still under indictment.

But Cohen’s guilty pleas include an admission that the money paid to Clifford constitutes an unlawful corporate contribution and an excessive campaign contribution. Cohen also stated that he made the payment at the direction of Trump in order to influence the election. Those criminal admissions don’t necessarily affect the outcome of the litigation, but in early September, Cohen’s shell company that managed the payoff and Trump through his attorneys filed statements with the court that they wouldn’t enforce the agreement.

Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said on Twitter that Trump “is now pulling a legal stunt to try and “fix it” so that we can’t depose Trump and present evidence to the American people about what happened.”

What’s at stake: Not much more than vindication, for Clifford if she wins either suit. But even if her case fails, Trump and others could be forced to sit for depositions, some of which could become public and could cause more legal headaches for the president.

What would need to be true: In the first case, the non-disclosure agreement may have been invalid from the start, as Trump never signed it. In the second, a jury would have to agree that Trump’s statements were “actual malice,” or recklessly or maliciously false, as Clifford is a public figure.

The president’s defense: While Trump and his representatives have denied various elements of the story, they also regularly produce new explanations or confirm portions of it. It’s unclear what defense they would mount in the civil proceeding.

Where it stands now: Both cases remain active, but are seemingly on hold until Cohen’s sentencing. If a judge ruled that the non-disclosure provision was inactive, that case could be dismissed (although Clifford would likely be able to appeal). The defamation suit wouldn’t be affected.

Emoluments Case Brought by Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Two clauses in the Constitution forbid the president from receiving things of value, effectively barring officials from enriching themselves as a benefit of holding office. They’re effectively anti-corruption rules. The first (Article I, Section 9, Clause 8) prohibits anyone holding federal office—including the president—from receiving money, gifts, compensation (“emoluments,” or pay for services), or titles from foreign governments unless the U.S. Congress approves. The second (Article II, Section 1, Clause 7) declares the president will receive a set salary for his term of office. But he or she can’t receive compensation of any other kind from the U.S.

The attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., have sued the president over emoluments, because he never divested himself of his financial interests in the Trump Organization, which receives payments from foreign governments for services, such as room rentals and events at Trump-owned hotels. They maintain this constitutes a violation of both clauses. The right to sue in this suit is that other businesses in D.C. and Maryland suffer as a result of foreign governments directing spending to Trump properties.

What’s at stake: The issue of emoluments has rarely been raised, but Trump’s situation is unprecedented. The judge could order Trump to stop receiving emoluments, and could require his company to divest itself of the hotel property, among other remedies. Win or lose, the case could force Trump to provide his tax returns, among other financial documents.

What would need to be true: Payments by foreign governments for services would have to be deemed as emoluments.

The president’s defense: Spokespeople and lawyers consistently maintain Trump is not violating the emoluments clause, asserting in part that emoluments refer only to salaries, not services.

Where it stands now: In July, a judge agreed to let the attorneys general case move forward. The case will almost certainly be appealed and ultimately reach the Supreme Court. Two emoluments cases centering on the same topic were dismissed for lack of standing in December 2017.

Self-Dealing and Mismanagement of the Trump Foundation

The New York State Attorney Barbara Underwood has accused the Donald J. Trump Foundation of a variety of crimes, from a lack of oversight to illegal political coordination with Trump’s presidential campaign. The criminal lawsuit, filed in June, cited many instances of self-dealing in which charity directors allegedly engaged in transactions by spending the nonprofit’s money for their own interests, such as purchasing services from the Trump Organization, paying personal legal obligations (such as lawsuit settlements), and serving political ends.

The investigation was started by Underwood’s predecessor, Eric Schneiderman. (Schneiderman resigned in May after he faced a domestic abuse and sexual abuse allegations.)

The Eric Trump Foundation is also under investigation, but no action has yet been taken. Eric Trump’s charity primarily donated money to St. Jude’s Hospital, but in later years, investigative reporting revealed allegedly false information provided to donors and apparent self-dealing.

What’s at stake: The state of New York seeks the disbandment of the Trump Foundation, restitution of $2.8 million that was allegedly spent improperly, and fines. In addition, Trump would be barred for 10 years from serving as the director of a charity in New York, while his children who were officers—Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—would be barred for one year. That could affect some of their current charitable commitments. The attorney general also referred evidence to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Election Commission to investigate “possible violations” of federal law.

What would need to be true: Any significant portion of the lengthy list of specific illegal behavior alleged in the suit. Many of these incidents have received extensive media coverage, including the publication of receipts, agreements, and canceled checks.

The president’s defense: In tweets, Trump accused the “sleazy New York Democrats” and their “disgraced” former attorney general Schneiderman as baselessly suing a foundation that he alleges paid out more than it took in. He said he would not settle the lawsuit.

Where it stands now: The lawsuit proceeds through discovery and into court.

State Tax Law Violations by the Trump Foundation

New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance is also reportedly looking into state tax law violations by the foundation, and could refer the matter for prosecution by Attorney General Underwood. This might put the lawsuit on hold, while the criminal investigation goes forward.

What’s at stake: These violations could result in either fines, prison time, or both for some of Trump’s children and others associated with the foundation responsible for tax filings and payments. Based on Supreme Court rulings, it’s unclear if Trump could be indicted or face trial on state charges while in office.

What would need to be true: The Trump Foundation violated state tax law.

The president’s defense: There has been no specific response to this report of an investigation.

Where it stands now: Nothing official is known, as if an investigation is active, the outcome hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Defamation Lawsuit Related to Sexual Assault Allegations by Summer Zervos

While Trump has faced numerous allegations of unwanted physical contact and sexual assault, only one lawsuit has been filed in recent years—and it was for defamation. Summer Zervos, who was a contestant in 2005 on Trump’s show, The Apprentice, claimed in 2016 that Trump had kissed her on the lips twice on one occasion and groped her breast on another. While the statute of limitations on any alleged assault or harassment has passed, Zervos sued Trump for defamation because he accused her of lying.

As with Jones v. Clinton, were this lawsuit to proceed to court, it is of less importance whether Zervos prevails than the discovery process that may require Trump to produce information and depositions. Zervos’ attorneys want documents related not just to her, but to any accusation of sexual misconduct or inappropriate touching by Trump.

What’s at stake: Zervos’ suit didn’t specify monetary damages, but an alleged pattern of inappropriate physical contact up through sexual assault could be presented in court.

What would need to be true: Zervos is a public figure, and to prevail she would have to prove Trump spoke not just a falsehood, but did so in knowing disregard of the truth. Since he would have been present at the alleged assault, the suit may hinge on the ability of Zervos to prove to a jury that the assault occurred.

The president’s defense: Trump’s spokesperson at the time, Hope Hicks, released a statement that read, “There is no truth to this absurd story.”

Where it stands now: Despite efforts from Trump’s lawyers to have the suit dismissed, the presiding judge has said it can proceed, and wants depositions completed by Jan. 31, 2019, including that of Trump.