How to Save More Than $1,400 When You Buy a New iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max

Chances are, finding a good sale on the iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max when they launch on Friday won’t be possible. But a new WalletHub report suggests there are other ways to save some cash on Apple’s pricey smartphones.

WalletHub, a site that ranks and discusses loans and credit cards, has published its 2018 iPhone Savings Report, which found that if you choose the right carrier deal, you could save up to $1,403 over two years with the purchase of your new iPhone.

In its study, WalletHub analyzed plans from all four major carriers—AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile—as well as small “prepaid carriers” like Walmart Family Mobile and Boost Mobile. It then analyzed what the total cost would be for a new iPhone and two years of service if you chose any of those carriers.

WalletHub found in its study that Walmart Family Mobile was the cheapest option for those seeking individual plans, with a total two-year cost of $2,137. It was $740 cheaper than the most expensive individual plan: a two-year installment plan through Apple’s installment service and an iPhone running on Verizon’s network. AT&T offered the cheapest plan for those looking to buy a new iPhone through the carrier’s own installment offering, with a total price of $2,575 over two years.

Turning to family plans, Walmart Family Mobile was again tops, with a total investment of $3,838 over two years for four lines. The most expensive option for family plans comes from Sprint’s service and buying an iPhone via Apple’s Installment Plan. That option costs $5,241 over two years.

If you’d prefer a big-four carrier and an installment plan, T-Mobile would be your best option, with a $4,177 investment over two years.

That said, your mileage may vary on all of these deals.

WalletHub’s study is based on carrier plans as they are today and the findings could change over time as carrier offers fluctuate. WalletHub also only analyzed the lowest-cost iPhone Xs in its study, so if you want one with more storage, prices will go up.

Still, the findings provide some valuable insight into which carrier plans can save you the most cash. And in a world where you can spend up to $1,449 on an iPhone Xs Max, there’s nothing wrong with that.