Apple Donates $1 Million to the Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Response

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Friday that his company will help in the Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

In a tweet on Friday, Cook said that Apple will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. In the tweet, Cook said that “the Carolinas are in our hearts.” He also asked that Apple employees, “first responders and everyone in Hurricane Florence’s path” to “stay safe.”

Cook’s tweet came as Hurricane Florence is hitting the Carolinas with fierce winds and rain. The hurricane is causing significant flooding across North Carolina and forecasters warn that the damage and destruction it’s causing could be catastrophic. Forecasters predict that the hurricane will stall over the Carolinas and continue to dump heavy rain on the area over the weekend. It’ll still be a tropical depression as it moves through the northeast.

The Carolinas are in our hearts. To our employees there, first responders and everyone in Hurricane Florence’s path, please stay safe. To help those affected, Apple is donating $1M to the Red Cross. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2018

Apple has made several donations to the American Red Cross in the past in response to natural disasters. Last year, after the devastating Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, the company donated $2 million to the American Red Cross. It also promised to match employee donations at a rate of 2 to 1 through the month of September. Apple also turned on a feature that let users donate to the hurricane relief through iTunes.