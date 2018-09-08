Apple Is Working on a Portal for Law Enforcement Requests

Apple and law enforcement agencies haven’t always played nice — the tech company’s emphasis on users’ security has often left it on the opposing side of investigators. But that relationship could soon change.

Apple is working on a solution that will make it easier for law enforcement to request information, according to Engadget. Plans for the portal were included in a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

Law enforcement agents, who would have to provide authentication credentials before they could request information from the portal, could submit “lawful requests for data, track outstanding requests and obtain responsive data from Apple,” according to the report. Apple would also provide portal training for law enforcement officials.

In 2016, the FBI took Apple to court after the tech company refused to unlock the iPhone of a San Bernardino shooter, saying it would lead to a tool that could unlock any iPhone, and posed too great of a security risk should the technology fall into the wrong hands.

Apple’s new law enforcement portal is expected to launch this year.