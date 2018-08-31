Sheryl Sandberg, Microsoft Paid Family Leave, Glossier: Broadsheet August 31

• Moving the needle. Microsoft yesterday announced that it will soon require suppliers and contractors to provide their workers with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The new policy adds to Microsoft’s decision in 2015 to require vendors to give 15 days of paid time off to employees assigned to Microsoft contracts. And it’s similar to the effort Facebook unveiled that same year that mandated that contractors pay workers at least $15 an hour.

Microsoft’s new program comes with some caveats: It covers third-party firms with 50 employees or more, the per-week benefit for workers is capped at $1,000 a week, and it applies to companies that “perform substantial work for Microsoft”—a rather vague qualification. At the same time, Microsoft says it will help its partners abide by the new rule, even if that means Microsoft itself pays higher costs.

But all told, the initiative has tremendous upside. It will provide paid parental leave to “thousands” of people across the country, the company says. And it chips away at a stubborn problem that’s emerged in the recent parental leave arms race: rich employees getting even richer. Many of those receiving plush perks already have the means to more easily shoulder the financial burden of having a kid.

For instance, Netflix kicked off the benefit battle in earnest in 2015 when it offered a year of unlimited parental leave. Yet, its initial narrow targeting of the benefit—to salaried employees of its streaming unit, not workers in its DVD distribution business, some of whom were paid hourly—prompted swift backlash.

Since then, companies (perhaps woke to Netflix’s PR nightmare) have widened the scope of their policies beyond white collar workers to hourly laborers who, say, occupy Chobani’s factory floor or make up Hilton’s housekeeping staff.

Microsoft is taking the trend one step further, applying its parental leave ethos past its own direct payroll. And—in the absence of federally mandated paid leave—rightfully so. Microsoft and those of its ilk possess outsized—arguably, bloated—influence, with their stranglehold of our everyday technology and trillion dollar-ish valuations. If they’re going to carry such weight, it’s important that they throw it around in the name of something good.