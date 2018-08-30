Lyft Riders Donate $1 Million to Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code got a big lift from Lyft riders in the last year.

The organization, which seeks to close the gender gap in tech, has received donations totaling $1 million from Lyft riders via its Round Up & Donate program.

The program allows participating organizations to receive donations from Lyft riders. The riders must opt in to the program, which automatically rounds up the rider’s fare to the nearest dollar and donates the difference. Girls Who Code was added to the program last year.

According to Lyft, the donations have gone toward launching 3,500 Girls Who Code clubs across the U.S., which reach 84,000 girls. The money has also bolstered the organization’s financial assistance for students, classroom equipment, and teacher trainings.

But Lyft is not the only ride-hailing app that has given financial support to Girls Who Code. Last year, Uber donated $1.2 million to Girls Who Code. The donation was part of a partnership forged by then chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John, who joined Girls Who Code’s board.