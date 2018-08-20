HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Change the World list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. We prioritize companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more. The initial solicitation and assessment of nominees is conducted in partnership with FSG, a nonprofit social-impact consulting firm; the Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organizations seeking business solutions to social challenges; and Professor Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School. Fortune writers and editors then evaluate and rank the companies by these four factors:

1. Measurable social impact: We consider the reach, nature, and durability of the company's impact on one or more specific societal problems. This category receives extra weight.

2. Business results: We consider the benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Profitability and contribution to shareholder value outweigh benefits to the company's' reputation.

3. Degree of innovation: We consider how innovative the company's effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example.

4. Corporate Integration: We consider how integral the initiative is to a company's overall strategy, and how well that strategy is communicated through the ranks and elsewhere.

Head Writers: Erika Fry and Matt Heimer
Contributors: Eamon Barrett, Carson Kessler, Beth Kowitt, Adam Lashinsky, McKenna Moore, Sy Mukherjee, Andrew Nusca, Aaron Pressman, Lucinda Shen, Jonathan Vanian, Phil Wahba, Jen Wieczner.

More companies than ever are using the profit motive to help the planet and tackle social problems. Here’s our fourth annual list of the best of them. Click here to read more about the list and how we choose the companies. Click here to meet six smaller companies that are rising stars for social good. And click here to learn about the challenges CEOs face when they become change-makers.

InteractiveMapping The World ChangersThe 57 companies chosen for this year's Change the World list hail from 19 countries. Use our interactive map to see how the corporations doing good by way of big business are spread out across the globe.View here →

Blood, Sweat, and Batteries

This story was produced with support from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. MOST OF HIS NEIGHBORS are still sound asleep at 5 a.m., when Lukasa rises to begin his 12-hour workday. The slender 15-year-old, with an oval face and piercing stare, slips out of his family’s mud-brick home before dawn six days a week. […]

May ESG Be Forever in Your Favor

ESG companies, or environmental, social, and governance minded companies, are likely to provide good returns to investors.

Why ‘Good Guy’ Stocks Can Help You Beat the Market

The odds are in favor of socially and environmentally responsible companies.

The Health Care Companies Changing the World

Why Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Humana, and others made our crop of firms doing well by doing good.

Help Others, Help Yourself: How Employee Volunteerism Can Build a Better Workforce

Pro bono work can help employees flourish, especially when it's challenging and immersive.

