Change the World
More companies than ever are using the profit motive to help the planet and tackle social problems. Here’s our fourth annual list of the best of them. Click here to read more about the list and how we choose the companies. Click here to meet six smaller companies that are rising stars for social good. And click here to learn about the challenges CEOs face when they become change-makers.See our methodology and credits
- 1Reliance JioTelecommunications
- 2MerckPharmaceuticals
- 3Bank of AmericaCommercial Banks
- 4InditexSpecialty Retailers
- 5Alibaba GroupInternet Services & Retailing
- 6KrogerFood & Drug Stores
- 7XylemIndustrial Machinery
- 8ABBIndustrial Machinery
- 9Weight Watchers InternationalBusiness Services
- 10Hughes Network SystemsNetwork & Other Communications
Change the World: RELATED NEWS
This story was produced with support from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. MOST OF HIS NEIGHBORS are still sound asleep at 5 a.m., when Lukasa rises to begin his 12-hour workday. The slender 15-year-old, with an oval face and piercing stare, slips out of his family’s mud-brick home before dawn six days a week. […]
ESG companies, or environmental, social, and governance minded companies, are likely to provide good returns to investors.
The odds are in favor of socially and environmentally responsible companies.
Why Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Humana, and others made our crop of firms doing well by doing good.
Pro bono work can help employees flourish, especially when it's challenging and immersive.