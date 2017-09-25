Alison Brittain

Even amid pressure from the likes of Airbnb, Whitbread’s Premier Inn hotel chain has proved resilient, reporting nearly 5% growth in comparable sales in the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year, and bouncing back quickly from dips in bookings after the London and Manchester terrorist attacks. But the other major arm of the conglomerate—its Costa Coffee chain—hasn’t fared as well under threats from artisan cafes and drooping consumer confidence; the company that Brittain has headed since December 2015 says it’s exploring more seasonal beverages to stay competitive.