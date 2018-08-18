Netflix Is Testing Ads for Its Original Content

Netflix has confirmed it is testing showing ads for its original content.

The ads reportedly come in between episodes and feature trailers for Netflix’s original content, users have reported. Netflix has said that the ads are also skippable.

Fortune reached out to Netflix for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply. However, Netflix did confirm the changes to Ars Technica saying in a statement, “We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster.”

The ads are only showing for part of Netflix’s customers as part of the test, and is only for Netflix content rather than outside shows, films, or content. However, it is unclear how long the test will last, where the ads are being tested, and what platforms the ads can be seen on.

Netflix can be used on browsers, through its Windows app, mobile and tablet apps, and smart television apps.