HP Hood LLC has recalled a shipment of half-gallon Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain actual milk.

Unless you have a milk intolerance or allergy, it’s safe to consume this product. For those with an allergy, however, the recalled cartons pose a threat.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” reads the FDA’s announcement.

The Almond Breeze recall affects less than 0.8% of Hood’s half-gallon shipments in the past year, but it still includes more than 145,000 cartons distributed to 28 states (AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI).

To identify the recalled batch of almond milk, check for a use-by date of September 2, 2018. If your Almond Breeze carton is part of the recall, the date (found on the top tab of the carton) should appear as one of these stamped codes:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Almond Breeze consumers should also check for a Universal Product Code of 41570 05621 on the side, next to the nutrition facts.

If your almond milk is affected by the recall, Hood says you may return the carton to the store where purchased to receive a refund or exchange. You may also fill out a form at www.bluediamond.com.

Almond milk has become a popular alternative for many Americans in recent years, particularly for those with a milk intolerance or allergy. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology, between 2% and 3% of children under the age of 3 are allergic to milk, but about 80% of children outgrow the allergy by the time they turn 16.