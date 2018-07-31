This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

A wise person I know recently told me he’s a reader, not a writer. Knowing about this fellow’s career, I doubt the latter is true. But it got me thinking that as much as love writing I spend far more time reading. During this calm before the storm—Apple’s earnings report Tuesday afternoon—here are some of the impressive things I’ve been reading about tech and other matters.

* The conservative opinion columnist Bret Stephens wrote a curious column in The New York Times the other day on how Democrats could beat Donald Trump. His fourth idea, “Ignore Trump’s tweets,” stuck out for me. “We would all be better off if the media reported them more rarely, reacted to them less strongly, and treated them with less alarm and more bemusement,” Stephens wrote. That got me thinking. What if all respectable media outlets simply agreed not to report on any of Trump’s tweets? If only for a week? Imagine the benefits to society.

* The Wall Street Journal wrote a fine article about Ant Financial, the Alibaba affiliate that is challenging the banking establishment in China. It’s a nuanced piece of reporting that explains how complicated financial regulation can be in a country that outsiders assume is monolithic in its control of its citizens and organizations. Also, when I recently visited Hangzhou, where Ant is based, I took photos of many amazing outdoor sculptures. Yet I somehow missed the extraordinary “Ant Man” outside the company’s headquarters.

* Bloomberg has published a chock-full-of-details report about Tim Sweeney, the mysterious founder of Epic Games. His company’s wildly popular “battle royale” game Fortnite has made Sweeney a billionaire, says Bloomberg. According to the article, Sweeney isn’t much of a gamer, is a conservationist and one of North Carolina’s largest landowners, and hasn’t eaten in the dining room of his mansion, preferring fast-food takeout. Epic is 40%-owned by Chinese gaming titan Tencent.

See you on the other side of Apple’s earnings.