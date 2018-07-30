Netflix Says It's Open to Making a Third Season of 'Master of None'

Following the second season of the Netflix comedy-drama Master of None and sexual misconduct allegations levied at the show’s co-creator, Aziz Ansari, it was unclear if viewers would ever see a third season.

At a Television Critics Association panel on Sunday, however, Netflix vice president of original series Cindy Holland offered Ansari the streaming company’s public support.

“We certainly have given some thought to it and would be happy to make another season of Master of None whenever Aziz is ready,” Holland said.

After the release of the second season in 2017, Ansari—who won an Emmy for his work on the show’s debut season—stated that he wasn’t sure if and when a third season would be written.

This uncertainty was compounded by allegations made in January that Ansari “violated” a woman with whom he went on a date by repeatedly trying to initiate sex with her. Ansari later confirmed the encounter in a statement, but noted that their interaction was “by all indications…completely consensual.”

Holland was also questioned at the TCA panel on what Netflix is doing to make its work environment safer, especially on set. Last year, actor Kevin Spacey was cut from the hit Netflix series House of Cards amid sexual assault and harassment allegations.

“Our first priority is to make sure that every set is safe and happy and healthy for everyone involved,” she said. “Certainly, events of the past year have even created more heightened awareness around any potential issues that might happen on set.”