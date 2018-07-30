Facebook Shares Drop Again. Zuckerberg Loses Another $660 Million

While it’s nowhere near as bad as last week’s 20% plunge, Facebook is taking another beating on Wall Street early Monday.

Shares were down almost 4% in early trading as investors continue to digest mixed earnings news that included warnings of slower future growth. And that’s continuing to chip away at both the company’s market cap and the personal fortune of founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg owns 14.18 million Class A Facebook shares and 441.6 million Class B shares, as of July 25, 2018. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has seen his net worth drop some $660 million as the stock fluctuates.

The company’s market cap currently stands at $487.5 billion, a $27.7 billion loss since July 24.

The drop hasn’t affected Zuckerberg’s rankings among the world’s billionaires further. (He dropped from third to sixth among the world’s richest people on July 25.) He’s still $7 billion ahead of Carlos Slim, who ranks #7, while $3 billion shy of Amancio Ortega.

The sustained drop in Facebook shares comes soon after the stock set an all-time high of $203.23 per share in early July, despite the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Zuckerberg’s poorly received testimony before Congress about the incident. Investor bargain hunters, so far, have resisted the urge to pick up Facebook shares on the dip. Shares have been down every day since the earnings news.