California wildfires are burning like never before, already breaking records as summer fire season is still just beginning. The fires have destroyed thousands of structures and continue to cause evacuations and closures, including in several of California’s National Parks.

Google Maps continues to update its 2018 California fire map on the various blazes, as well as a Google Crisis Map with information about specific California wildfires, including the Mendocino Complex Fire and the Carr Fire. The California fire map also includes info about air quality, evacuation orders, shelters, fire containment statistics, road closures, and more.

Google’s 2018 Statewide Fire Map for California lists all the active fires in the state for which California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is responding.

The Mendocino Complex Fire, which includes the Ranch Fire and River Fire, is now the largest wildfire in California history at over 304,000 acres, outpacing the Carr Fire, which has destroyed more than 177,000 acres and continues to rage. California fires, many of which ignited before the August 1 start of the state’s annual wildfire season, have caused the deaths of at least 10 people so far this summer.

In addition to maps of California fires currently burning, here are some statistics and information on major current Golden State wildfires.

Mendocino Complex Fire (River and Ranch Fires)

Burning across Mendocino and Lake Counties, these two Northern California wildfires started on Friday, July 27, located within 14 miles of one another. As of Thursday, August 9, the Mendocino Complex Fire has burned more than 304,000 acres. The Ranch Fire, which was previously more contained, was at over 255,000 acres and 48% contained as of Thursday morning. And the River Fire has already burned more than 48,000 acres and is now 84% contained.

California’s largest-ever wildfire on record is now expected to keep burning until September, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

#RanchFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 255,482 acres and 48% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/uhlH8hb9e4 pic.twitter.com/jKpPDIVYJi

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Both River and Ranch Fires were largely unchecked on Tuesday, July 31, and after firefighters gained some control late last week, both blazes became more explosively dangerous last weekend.

On Thursday, August 9, more than 115 homes had been destroyed by the Mendocino Complex Fire.

#RiverFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 48,920 acres and 84% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/BrnZGdojZf pic.twitter.com/qxWz52NSdI

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire is one of the worst fires in California’s history. As of Thursday, August 9, the Carr Fire has so far torched nearly 177,000 acres near the Northern California city of Redding, destroying more than 1,000 homes, and claiming the lives of at least eight people, including three firefighters. A third firefighter was killed fighting the blaze this week, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. Despite ongoing destruction and loss of lives, some of the initial evacuation orders for the area started to lift last week.

The rapidly spreading wildfire began Thursday, July 26, in the foothills of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and spread down toward Redding and surrounding neighborhoods and roadways including Interstate 5.

#CarrFire [update] on conditions and operations as of today pic.twitter.com/dNV7oNDyIZ

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Carr Fire continues to rage, though as of Thursday, August 9, it is 48% contained, which refers to how much of a control line has been constructed around a fire to keep it from jumping major roadways and igniting new areas of land. A control line is also referred to as a fire trail, an actual line dug in soil to prevent a fire from burning more brush.

The Carr Fire has stayed in the news not just because of its ferocity and “wall of flame,” as Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean called it when speaking with NBC News. Video of a so-called firenado from the Carr Fire has gone viral, showing a frightening tornado-like fire vortex that results from a massive wind updraft combined with the heat of a major blaze.

A view of the #CarrFire “Firenado” from the sky pic.twitter.com/HqIt3G1EgW — Active NorCal (@ActiveNorCal) July 28, 2018

Ferguson Fire

The Ferguson Fire, located in the foothills west of Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest, has consumed over 95,000 acres and is 79% contained as of Thursday, holding steady on terms of burn area and containment. It has claimed the lives of two firefighters. Another nine firefighters have been injured battling the Ferguson Fire, including two firefighters whose injuries were reported last Wednesday by ABC30.

We are saddened beyond words to report the death of Captain Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Hotshots. Hughes' crew was on the #FergusonFire on @Sierra_NF when he was struck and killed by a tree. We grieve his loss. Photo courtesy of Brad Torchia pic.twitter.com/Lwy2MyH1jN — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) July 30, 2018

Due to ongoing destruction by the Ferguson Fire, parts of Yosemite National Park remain closed indefinitely.

We're working hard to suppress the #FergusonFire, which is along three main park roads. We'll open the roads ASAP, but falling trees and debris make them unsafe for now. Thanks for your patience. Updates at https://t.co/yzaBEXdp4i. pic.twitter.com/frEgqKpc2r

— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) August 7, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Whaleback Fire

The Whaleback Fire is burning east of Lassen Volcanic National Park and Lassen National Forest near towns including Susanville. This Northern California wildfire, cause still unknown, began on Friday, July 27, and has burned more than 18,000 acres. In at least one piece of good news when it comes to the state’s biggest blazes, by Tuesday, August 7, the Whaleback Fire was 100% contained. On Thursday, firefighting crews continued to battle the blaze.

The #whalebackfire is at 100% containment and 18,703 acres.

While 100% contained some smoke still might be seen in the interior of the fire. County Rd A1 has been reopened to the public. Please use caution when… https://t.co/S4jTC4GOvq

— Lassen NF (@USFSLassen) August 7, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With summer winds fanning the flames of the California fires, causing some blazes to grow and others to merge, these two dynamic maps are worth bookmarking, so you can stay up to date with the latest updates from affected areas in Northern California as well as Southern California.

Fortune will continue to update this post as California’s 2018 summer fires continue to rage.