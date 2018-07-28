Los Angeles' Most Expensive Real Estate Listing Aims to Get $1 Billion

The most expensive real estate listing in Los Angeles history has hit the market. The property is listed for $1 billion.

The property is a sprawling 157 acres of undeveloped Beverly Hills land at the highest point of the 90210 zip code, according to the Los Angeles Times. The property is nicknamed “The Mountain” for its size and high location.

The property was previously owned by a sister of the late shah of Iran, the Princess Shams Pahlavi; host and television professor Merv Griffin, and late Herbalife founder Mark Hughes. Some of them planned to build on the property, but never did before it changed hands, the Times reported.

For comparison, Disneyland compasses about 85 acres. A 150-acre lot in the area, owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, went for $250 million, a fraction of the price The Mountain is listed at, according to the Times.