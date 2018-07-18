Ford has issued a recall of 550,000 Fusion and Escape vehicles over rollaway concerns.

The recall specifically applies to the 2013-2016 Ford Fusion and 2013-2014 Ford Escape and stems from a problem with a part connected to the vehicle’s transmission where a bushing responsible for holding the car’s shifter cable in place might detach, Ford says. The result can be an issue where the car is in a different gear than the driver thinks it is. For instance, the car might register as being in Park, when it’s actually in neutral.

Ford says it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Drivers who own one of the recalled Ford vehicles can have the shifter cable bushing replaced at the dealership, which will correct the issue. Until that replacement happens, Ford suggests that drivers’ use the parking brake whenever they park their vehicle to ensure it does not move unintentionally.