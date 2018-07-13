A Full Version of Photoshop May Be Coming to the iPad

A full version of Photoshop photo editing software may be available for iPads as soon as 2019.

The move, reported by Bloomberg, would be a major development for professional designers and editors, who have had to make due with a watered down version of the popular Adobe-made tool on Apple’ iOS devices. However, with the rise of the iPad Pro, and competition fueled by Microsoft’s Surface Pro, Apple has been pushing the iPad as an alternative to laptops and smartphones rather than a companion—and this move would help the company make its case.

For Adobe’s part, the move makes sense as it moved to a cloud-based Photoshop in 2012, which let customers use its software over more devices. The shift is also part of an effort to “boost subscription sales,” according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources in the article.

In a statement to Fortune, an Adobe spokesperson said, “While we do not talk about unannounced products, Adobe has always supported customer needs on the platforms and devices that are essential to them, and we’re committed to enabling workflows that unleash cross-platform creativity for all.”