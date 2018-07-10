Apple Is Planning Big Changes to Maps in iOS 12

Apple has some big plans for the next version of Maps in iOS 12.

The tech giant will launch a new version of its Maps app this fall that includes data sourced solely from Apple instead of third-parties, TechCrunch reported recently. The move should mean that Maps in iOS 12 will have more accurate information and receive quicker updates, since Apple itself can feed content directly to its Maps servers.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Apple senior vice president of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue said that Apple anticipates being able to add new road networks, like a new subdivision, far more quickly than it had in the past.

To further improve Maps, the company has also been using vans to capture 3D images of streets around the world. It should also improve GPS positioning and give you better estimates of where you’re going and how long it’ll take.

Apple has been using its own Maps platform for the last several years after ditching Google Maps as a built-in iOS option. Apple’s Maps offers everything from turn-by-turn directions to points of interest but generally isn’t as reliable or capable of performing all the tricks that you’d find in Google Maps. Apple appears to be addressing that in iOS 12.

Apple is working on the new version of Maps now. The company plans to have it ready this fall when it officially launches iOS 12.