Apple iOS 12 Public Beta Is Now Available: Here's How to Get It

If you don’t like the idea of waiting too long for the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, the company has a solution.

Apple on Monday released the iOS 12 Public Beta. The release means if you’re willing to sign up for Apple’s beta program and don’t mind a few bugs and other odd things to happen when you download the operating system, you can experience the future today.

But in order to actually get your hands on the iOS 12 Public Beta, it’ll take some work. So here’s a quick guide on how to get iOS 12 on your smartphone or tablet:

First things first, back up your iPhone or iPad via iCloud or in iTunes to ensure you have a clean version of your device running on iOS 11. While it’s possible you won’t have any trouble with iOS 12 and won’t need to go back in time, if you find iOS 12 is buggy and full of problems, going back to that backup will be really important. Once your phone is fully backed up, you’ll need to go to this Apple page and sign up for the company’s Beta Software Program. In order to sign up your device, you’ll need to first log into the page with your Apple ID account. From there, you’ll need to enroll your device at this link. When you start the enrollment process, you’ll see Apple recommends you create an iTunes-based archive of your phone for safe-keeping. It’s a good idea, so if you didn’t already complete step one, make sure you follow Apple’s request. Next, you’ll need to go to this Beta profile link from your iPhone or iPad to install the profile that tells Apple you’re part of the beta program and can install the software. Once it’s complete, it’ll ask you to restart your device. Go ahead and do that. Now that your phone is back on, the next move is simple: Go to your Settings > General > Software Update and check for an update. Here, you’ll see iOS 12 Public Beta is now available for you to download and install. Choose to download and install the software and you’ll be all set.

Now that you’ve downloaded iOS 12, get ready for its many benefits, including improved performance. You’ll also be able to take advantage of some tweaks to some of its built-in apps, like Photos, and see for yourself just how obsessed you are with social media with a new tool for learning about how you use your device.