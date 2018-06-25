Apple News Will Cover Midterm Elections with 'Fact-Based Stories'

Apple is getting into the midterm elections. But only with the facts.

The tech giant on Monday announced that it’s launching a new section for its Apple News app called 2018 Midterm Elections. The section, which is available now in the Apple News app aims at acting as a resource for all the latest news and information surrounding the critical elections in November. Although Apple isn’t creating content for the app, the company’s slate of editors will curate content from a variety of sources, including The New York Times and Fox News, to populate the section.

“Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions,” Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said in a statement. Kern added that the section will feature “quality news from trustworthy sources” and come with “a diverse range of opinions.”

Apple, like other major tech companies, is trying to play a major role in the news business by curating content from a variety of sources. But amid claims of “fake news,” ensuring quality, fairness, and accuracy has proven to be challenging for some of its competitors. Indeed, Apple was quick to note that its editors will be charged with rooting out fake pieces and wants Apple News to act as a resource for “well-sourced fact-based stories” that readers can rely on.

In addition to straight news, the Midterm Elections section will include an area called The Conversation, where readers can see opinion columns. Another area, called On the Ground, will center on local races.

Apple News’ Midterm Elections section will be available through November.