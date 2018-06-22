Melania Trump Jacket, Brian Krzanich Intel, Instagram Grandmas: Broadsheet June 22

• Rules are rules. Yesterday, we learned that Intel CEO Brian Krzanich had resigned for having what is being carefully described as a past “consensual relationship” with an Intel employee, a violation of company policy.

While Krzanich is far from the first chief to lose his job over an office romance, his departure is instructive about the ways in which corporate America is attempting to digest the #MeToo movement.

To begin with, there’s the speed with which the company reacted: According to the NYT, Intel first learned of the relationship “a few days ago.” The chip giant says its investigation into the matter is “ongoing,” but it seems that everyone involved took this seriously and moved fast.

Unlike the many companies that are just now starting to think about instituting a clear “fraternization” policy, Intel’s current rules—which prohibit managers from sexual or romantic relationships with employees who report directly or indirectly to them—have been in place since 2011. Such policies can help turn the potentially grey area of “consensual” relationships into something much more black and white. After all, when it comes to someone who controls your career and livelihood, it’s fair to ask whether there can really be such a thing as consent.

And while some companies might have once been willing to overlook such transgressions—even when the rules were clear—those days are over, Davia Temin, chief executive of reputation management firm Temin & Co., told the WSJ. “There’s a new level of rigor that says if something is on the books, it needs to be upheld and not ignored,” she said, noting that boards have become increasingly vigilant about companies’ reputations when it comes to issues of sexual misconduct.

Norms evolve (indeed, the NYT notes that both Krzanich and his predecessor married women who worked at Intel). Companies have a responsibility to create and enforce polices that reflect those changing values (as Intel did). And even CEOs, as powerful and successful as they may be, must follow the policies—just like everybody else.

As an unnamed Intel employee told the WSJ: Intel goes out of its way “to make sure we understand what the rules are and that we follow them. To have the leader of the company violate these rules is disappointing.”