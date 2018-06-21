Directors Guild Blasts Hollywood for 'Outrageous' Lack of Diversity Among Filmmakers

The Directors Guild of America is taking aim at Hollywood for the industry’s “outrageous” diversity problem when it comes to hiring women and people of color to helm feature films.

The DGA released a new report Thursday that found film directors remain overwhelmingly white and male.

After analyzing 651 feature films released in the United States last year, the DGA found only 12% of movies that earned at least $250,000 at the box office were directed by women, and 10% were helmed by people of color. Those figures only varied slightly from previous years.

Wonder Woman, Get Out, Girls Trip and Lady Bird were among the top-performing films directed by women and people of color in 2017.

In a rare rebuke, DGA President Thomas Schlamme blasted the studios, producers and agents, who are ultimately responsible for who gets hired.

“It’s outrageous that we’re once again seeing such a lack of opportunity for women and people of color to direct feature films,” Schlamme said in a statement. “Our new study shows that discriminatory practices are still rampant across every corner of the feature film business. These numbers hit home how the chips are stacked against women and people of color.”

Schlamme revealed that during the guild’s most recent contract negotiations, it pushed for those who do the hiring to consider a wider range of directing candidates. But he said the DGA’s suggestions fell on deaf ears.

“Inclusion is a fight we’ve been fighting with the industry for four decades now, and it’s been an uphill battle to get them to change their hiring practices,” he said. “In our two most recent negotiations, we pushed for the industry to adopt the Rooney Rule into their hiring practices, but they wouldn’t budge on the issue. Neither will we — we are committed to keeping at this for as long as it takes.”

The Rooney rule, named after former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate for coaching jobs.