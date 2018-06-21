Melania Trump Wears Jacket Saying 'I Really Don't Care' During Child Detention Center Trip

First Lady Melania Trump visited a Texas detention center Thursday to check in on immigrant children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

After the White House announced its “zero-tolerance” policy in April, over 2,000 children have been separated from their parents. Trump decided to make the trip a day after the president signed an executive order to stop the separation of families, but it’s not her timing people are questioning—it’s her fashion choice.

When boarding the plane in Maryland, Trump was spotted wearing a khaki green jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do you?” scrawled in white graffiti-style writing on the back. Trump removed the jacket before deplaning, but the internet had already latched onto this paradoxical clothing choice, some finding it hard to believe.

Is this for real? https://t.co/17tDIi35Ou — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 21, 2018

Others compared the event to the 2014 incident when then-President Barack Obama was bashed for wearing a tan suit, or the time in 2009 when conservatives criticized Michelle Obama for wearing a dress than exposed her bare arms.

Who cares that Melania Trump wore a jacket with, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back? I mean, it's not like she wore a tan suit. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 21, 2018

Here's why the "I really don't care" jacket worn by Melania Trump matters. Michelle's sleeveless dress caused outrage. Barack caught hell for a tan suit. If either Obama went to a humanitarian crisis with messaging like this, right-wing America would've hammered them forever. pic.twitter.com/EsuzxoC4JE — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 21, 2018

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” said Melania Trump’s publicist, insisting reporters instead focus on the First Lady’s detention center visit.

Trump toured the facilities of the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center in McAllen, Tex. and participated in a roundtable discussion with staff members. She inquired about the children’s physical and mental care. When she asked how often children are allowed to speak to their families, she was told children with verified families get a 10-minute phone conversation twice a week.

“We all know they are here without their families and I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion, and your kindness you are giving to them in these difficult times,” Trump told the staff members.

This visit was an attempt to lend support to those caring for the immigrant children, although Trump did not make a public statement about the plight of separated families until this past Sunday. While the visit shows Trump is making an effort to be involved with the care of the children, her jacket choice sent a confusing message.