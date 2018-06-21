Here's How Much AT&T's 2 New Unlimited Plans Cost

AT&T is introducing two new unlimited wireless plans in conjunction with a new online video service filled with channels from its just completed Time Warner acquisition.

The two new plans, Unlimited & More and Unlimited & More Premium, will feature free access to AT&T’s new WatchTV service, which is built around some of the cable channels from Time Warner, now called Warner Media. WatchTV includes 30 channels such as CNN, TNT, and Turner Classic Movies, but no sports or local broadcast channels.

The new Unlimited & More plan, which starts at $70 per month for one line, includes DVD-quality streaming video, a $15 credit towards one of AT&T’s other streaming video services, and data rates that may be slowed at busy times. The premium version, starting at $80 per month for one line, gets the $15 credit, the choice of a free premium service such as HBO or Pandora Premium, HD-quality video and up to 15 Gb of data per month for a tethered computer or other device.

Both of AT&T’s new plans will be available starting next week.

The two new plans will help AT&T promote its vision of creating a combined telecommunications and entertainment provider through the $108 billion acquisition of Time Warner. New users will become fodder for AT&T’s growing digital advertising effort, as well.

But the new plans also threaten to overwhelm consumers with too many choices. Smaller competitors T-Mobile (tmus) and Sprint (s) unveiled the first cheaper unlimited plans in 2016 as a way to combat the more complex and costly offerings from AT&T and Verizon. Verizon (vz) last week added a third tier to its unlimited plan line up.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

AT&T (t) said it still keeping its existing two unlimited plans. The AT&T Unlimited Choice plan starts at $65 for one line, gets DVD-quality streaming video, possible data slowdowns at ant busy time, free HBO, and a $15 credit towards AT&T’s DirecTV Now service. The Unlimited Plus plan starting at $80 includes HD-quality video, free HBO, the $15 credit to other services and 15 GB of tethering.

“We were the first wireless provider to bring entertainment and unlimited data together, and, once again, we’re redefining what that means,” David Christopher, president of AT&T Mobility and Entertainment, said in a statement. “This is no longer about including one channel or service with your wireless plan, but an incredible lineup of content that delivers more of what you care about.”

People who don’t subscribe to one of AT&T’s new wireless plans must pay $15 per month for WatchTV. The cost is significantly less than AT&T’s existing online cable bundle, DirecTV Now, which starts at $35. But that service includes sports channels like ESPN and local broadcast stations and regional sports networks.