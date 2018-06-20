Burglars made off with $100,000 worth of Apple products from a Georgia Best Buy after they came in through the roof.

Police in Dunwoody, Ga., told WSB-TV that the thieves pulled off the heist by rappelling themselves through a hole in the ceiling. A collection of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other products were stolen after the suspects “burrowed” into a storage room in the Best Buy. Surveillance footage of the theft wasn’t readily available because there were no cameras in the store where the incident took place.

Sgt. Robert Parsons of Dunwoody police compared the theft to the movie Mission Impossible, WSB-TV reports, where Tom Cruise’s character rappels from a ceiling vent to enter a secure room with sensors in order to access a computer.

There were at least two or three suspects, the New York Post reported. Authorities are also looking into whether this burglary may be related to similar cases that have already occurred in Texas and Florida.