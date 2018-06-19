Tim Cook Speaks Out Against Family Separation at U.S. Border

Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining other executives who have come out against the United States immigration policy that is separating families at the border.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families between April 19 and May 31, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. Cook called the practice “inhumane” while speaking in Dublin. President Donald Trump blamed the policy on Democrats, but also refused to sign legislation that would end the practice.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop,” Cook also told The Irish Times.

Despite meeting with Trump early into his presidency, Cook said he’s disagreed with Trump on a number of matters, including his removal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and the status of members of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.