Apple Watch Is Getting a Pride Month Watch Face at WWDC

Apple is celebrating Pride Month at its upcoming developers conference with a special new watch face.

Apple Watch users will be able to get a Pride Month watch face, which lasts throughout June, beginning 12 p.m. PT Monday, June 4, when Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off. The new watch face features a black background with rainbow stripes appearing vertically, according to 9to5Mac, a news website focused on Apple products and services. The stripes also separate and move when you touch the Apple Watch face screen.

The watch face was reportedly confirmed via a look at the code for iOS 11.4 and watchOS 4.3.1. You can also get it early by manually changing the date and time to 12 p.m. June 4, though there is a risk of losing some data if you do so.

Last year, Apple debuted a special rainbow Pride Month watch band. Some of the proceeds also went toward The Trevor Project and GLSEN, two non-profits that help LGBTQ youth, TechCrunch reported.