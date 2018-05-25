Morgan Freeman Was Accused of Sexual Harassment and Brands Are Already Pulling His Voice From Ads

Less than 24 hours after Morgan Freeman was hit with multiple accusations of sexual harassment, the fallout for the actor appears to have begun.

On Thursday, CNN published a story detailing allegations from eight women of sexual misconduct by the actor.

Following publication of the story, Freeman responded in a statement, saying, “anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.”

“I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected—that was never my intent,” he continued.

Despite the apology, a number of brands affiliated with Freeman are pulling support for the actor.

In Vancouver, the city’s transit authority TransLink, announced that it was “pausing” the use of Freeman’s voice in its announcements.

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system,” TransLink said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Following TransLink’s announcement, Visa (v) said that it would pull all advertisements that featured the actor. “We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured,” the company said.