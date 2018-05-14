Senate Vote on Net Neutrality Coming Wednesday

Net neutrality could be about to make its final stand.

Democrats say they’ll force a Senate vote Wednesday on a proposal to restore the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) open Internet rules. Even if the resolution passes, though, it has an uphill battle ahead of it.

All 49 Senate Democrats appear set to vote for the resolution, as does Republican Susan Collins of Maine. Should it pass the Senate, the resolution would move to the House, where it’s likely to encounter tougher opposition. And even if it manages to get through that branch of Congress, it would require the signature of Donald Trump, who has previously shown an inclination to toss the rules out.

Barring Congressional changes, net neutrality is set to expire on June 10, according to a recently issued notice by the FCC.

The repeal of net neutrality was supported by telecom providers such as Comcast and Verizon, but opposed by large tech companies, including Google and Facebook. (Several major websites, including Reddit and Pornhub, have protested the action as well.) The decision, made late last year prompted several lawsuits.

At the same time, several states, including Washington, Oregon, and California, are proposing—and passing—net neutrality laws of their own, setting them up for a showdown with the FCC.