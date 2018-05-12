Apple Eyes Drones as 6.5-Inch iPhone Comes Into Focus

Apple watchers had some rather interesting news and rumors to mull over this week.

Once again, news reports said that Apple is considering launching three new iPhones this year, including one that would feature a whopping 6.5-inch screen (the biggest is currently 5.8 inches). But arguably the most surprising revelation was that Apple had been floated as one of the companies hoping to participate in a study that would allow the company to pilot drones. Exactly why is anyone’s guess.

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

Aside from that, other news reports said that Apple has a new option for fixing broken iPhone Xs and that the company has also partnered with other companies on a new method to produce more environmentally friendly aluminum for its products.

Read on for that and more from this week’s biggest Apple headlines:

One more thing… It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday. And according to a recent study, your mom may want some new gadgets. Here’s a list of what moms are most interested in and some suggestions about which products to buy.