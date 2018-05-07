'World of Warcraft' Currency Is Now Worth 7 Times as Much as Venezuela's Cash

Venezuela’s real world currency—the bolivar—long ago fell below the value of the fake gold in Azeroth, the mythical setting of World of Warcraft (WoW). What’s remarkable is how much more valuable that virtual currency has become.

To put things in perspective, last August, WoW‘s virtual gold was worth just under twice as much as the bolivar. Today, it’s worth nearly seven times as much—and possibly a lot more than that if you consider the black market value.

Here’s how the math works out.

Per Google, one U.S. dollar is worth 68,915 bolivar.

Compare that to the price of WoW tokens, official in-game credits that can be used to extend a player’s play time or buy in-game items. Tokens can be bought with either $20 real world cash or sold for a fluctuating amount of in-game gold. One tracking service lists the current gold price of a token as 203,035 pieces. That works out to about 10,152 gold gaming pieces per USD.

By those calculations, World of Warcraft virtual gold would be worth 6.8 times as much as the bolivar.

If you factor in the black market rate of the bolivar, though, the difference is even more staggering. Dolar Today, which tracks the black market rate of the bolivar, seems to say the currency’s current value is 636,771.03 per U.S. dollar.

By that figure, WoW gold would be worth nearly 62 times as much as Venezuela’s official currency.

Of course, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has shifted his support away from the bolivar and over to the recently-launched national cryptocurrency, the Petro. Venezuelan citizens, meanwhile, have taken to bartering in their day to day business dealings.