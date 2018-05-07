Apple Might Replace iPhone X Units With Face ID Woes

It might now be easier to get a fix for a malfunctioning iPhone X.

When iPhone X owners bring their devices to Apple’s retail stores or authorized resellers looking for a repair on the Face ID face scanner, support personnel might simply replace the entire units, according to a new report. In a memo sent to Apple stores and resellers obtained by MacRumors over the weekend, Apple said support staff should first try to fix the rear camera if Face ID problems are present. If the camera is working properly, Apple is now authorizing repair people to simply replace the unit instead of its display.

Apple’s Face ID is a 3D face scanner in the iPhone X that uses several components to analyze a person’s face and verify his or her identity. It’s also expensive to fix. And in the past, Apple Stores and resellers would replace the iPhone X’s screen, which includes the Face ID component, to fix problems. It’s unclear why Apple has changed policy on the Face ID fix and when it’ll go into effect.

To be clear, Apple hasn’t announced any problems with Face ID or a change in how it address the problems. Instead, MacRumors claims to have obtained a memo that came from the company that advises on the fix. Whether it’s legitimate is unknown.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the memo.