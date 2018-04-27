Korea Breakthrough, Bezos Wealth, Wells Probe: CEO Daily for April 27, 2018

Good morning.

The Amazon juggernaut continued last quarter, despite President Trump’s tweet attacks, with revenues jumping 43% over the previous year to $51 billion and net income doubling to $1.6 billion. While Amazon was once derided as a profit-free zone, the extraordinary success of Amazon Web Services is changing that. AWS is only 11% of the company’s revenue, but accounted for 73% of its profit.

Microsoft and Intel also reported strong earnings, driving stock prices higher in after-hours trading, and dispelling notions that the tech boom is over.

Speaking of tech, Fortune is looking for a few good companies harnessing the power of technology in new and innovative ways to tackle pressing global problems. At this year’s Brainstorm Tech conference, July 16-18 in Aspen, Colorado, we will be staging The Pitch, a contest designed to put a spotlight on the private sector’s freshest and smartest solutions to the world’s biggest social challenges.

The Pitch welcomes both entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs from big and small companies to apply. Finalists will be on the stage in Aspen, and part of our Change the World coverage this fall. If you are interested in applying, send a note to thepitch@fortuneconf.com.

Have a great weekend. More news below.