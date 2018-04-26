Facebook Thrives, Ford Cuts, Sky Bidding War: CEO Daily for April 26, 2018

Good morning.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with President Trump in the Oval Office yesterday, to air their substantial differences over trade. Apple is the world’s most successful manifestation of a global supply chain; Trump has been unabashedly blunt in his criticism of Apple’s China-based suppliers.

So will Cook get Trump to back off his China trade war? Or will Trump get Cook to build more factories in the U.S.? In the long run, it may not matter, argues Fortune contributor Ian Bremmer, who is one of the most thoughtful observers of the global political-economic scene. Bremmer is an unapologetic globalist (as am I.) But in his new book: Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism, he says that critics who focus on Trump “and ignore the underlying emergencies that lifted him to the White House…exacerbate the American problem of us vs. them.”

Anti-globalist sentiment is going to spread, Bremmer argues. That’s because the problems of inequality that have plagued the developed world are about to move to developing countries. With AI and other new technologies reinventing industry, those countries won’t be able to play the China game of providing unskilled labor to the rest of the world. As a result, “it is going to get worse.”

So what’s the solution? There is no simple fix, but Bremmer advocates a new social contract that involves new approaches to lifelong education and training, new ideas on taxation, a reorganization of the social safety net to help those trying to survive in the gig economy, and new thinking about other programs that can help those left behind. And he argues there is a big role for the private sector to play. “Private companies and institutions will be a crucial part of any serious effort to rewrite the social contract, because they can incubate ideas that government won’t and experiment in ways that government can’t.” (That’s exactly why we at Fortune have created the CEO Initiative…which you can read more about here.)

Bremmer’s book is short, but thoughtful—a style we favor at CEO Daily. You can order it here.

