James Comey's New Book Is Already Outpacing Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury'—By At Least One Measure

Interest in James Comey’s upcoming book is through the roof, and President Donald Trump’s blistering Twitter attacks against his former FBI directly this past week likely are only stoking anticipation for the memoir.

Comey’s A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, which will be released on Tuesday, is already due to be one of the biggest political books of the year.

Macmillan, the book’s publisher, has ordered 850,000 copies to meet the expected demand. To compare, Michael Wolff’s sleeper hit Fire and Fury’s first print run was only 150,000 copies. Macmillan president Don Weisberg told CNNMoney that A Higher Loyalty is the largest first printing the publishing house has done so far this year.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

And if the success of Fire and Fury—and the preorder numbers for A Higher Loyalty—are any indication, Comey’s book will be a bestseller. Since its first print, more than two million copies of Fire and Fury have been sold. For its part, A Higher Loyalty has already pre-sold close to 200,000 copies and is at the top of Amazon’s best sellers list.