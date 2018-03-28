3 Users Are Suing Facebook Over This Privacy Issue

Facebook, already under fire for its handling of the Cambridge Analytica crisis, can now add further legal woes to its troubles.

Three users have sued the social media company for collecting logs of phone calls and text messages, saying the practice was a violation of their privacy. They’re seeking class action status in their complaint.

The case was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California.

Facebook on Sunday acknowledged it has logged the call and text history of some users who have Android phones, but said it only did so when those users opted in. The company says it has not sold that data to third parties.

Shares of Facebook are down 18% since Mar. 16, and the company is facing a growing movement among users who are deleting their accounts. It’s not just individuals, either. Elon Musk has pulled the Facebook pages of Tesla and Space X earlier this week and Playboy Magazine deleted its page Wednesday.