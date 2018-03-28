It’s been just a day since Apple held its first press event of the year, but already, there’s talk of the future.

Apple will release a new Apple Watch later this year that comes with an all-new design and larger display, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a research note on Wednesday. The display size will be about 15% larger than the Apple Watch’s current 1.7-inch screen and could come with thinner bezels around the screen to offer more screen real estate in a case nearly the same size as its predecessor, according to Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac, which obtained Kuo’s note. Kuo said the Apple Watch Series 4 could come with a “more trendy” design.

Under the hood, Apple could be planning to bundle a larger battery to increase the length of time Apple Watch survives on a single charge. Kuo, who has one of the better track records for predicting Apple’s plans, added that Apple could bundle new health sensors into the Apple Watch to improve the device’s health tracking. The current Apple Watch monitors heart rate and movement. Kuo didn’t say what the new sensors might track.

Apple Watch has not undergone a major redesign since the device was released in 2015. Last year, Apple unveiled the Series 3 with nearly the same design as its predecessor the Series 2. However, the company added a red dot on the digital crown button to the side of the screen to differentiate it from the previous generation.

Instead of a design overhaul, Apple has focused on internal improvements with each new generation, including increased power. The company also now offers versions that can connect on their own to wireless networks and don’t require an iPhone to be tethered to place calls and send and receive messages.

For its part, Apple hasn’t commented on its future Apple Watch plans. And considering the company typically remains silent, it likely won’t say much about a new Apple Watch until it’s ready to announce something.

According to Kuo, Apple will release the new Apple Watch Series 4 in the fall.