These Are the Best Companies to Work for in Texas

The Lone Star State is one of the country’s fastest-growing job markets. Here, the best small and large companies to work for in Texas, compiled from thousands of employee surveys by Fortune partner Great Place to Work. Many of the awardees are headquartered in the state (like 50 of the Fortune 500), others have a few standout offices here, and all get rave reviews from employees.

For more on how this list was created, as well as company profiles for each awardee, visit the Great Place to Work website.

Best Large Companies in Texas

1. Edward Jones

Courtesy of Edward Jones

HQ: St. Louis

Industry: Financial services and insurance—investing

Employees: 42,950

Major locations in Texas: Dallas-Ft. Worth

2. Kimley-Horn

Courtesy of Steve Uzzell

HQ: Raleigh, N.C.

Industry: Professional services—consulting engineering

Employees: 3,000

Major locations in Texas: Dallas

3. Power Home Remodeling

Courtesy of Patrick Clark/Power Home Remodeling

HQ: Chester, Penn.

Industry: Construction and real estate—contracting

Employees: 2,223

Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas

4. Hyatt Hotels

Courtesy of Hyatt Hotels

HQ: Chicago

Industry: Hospitality

Employees: 35,309

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Dallas

5. Power Design

Courtesy of Steven Le

HQ: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Industry: Construction and real estate—contracting

Employees: 1,334

Major locations in Texas: Houston

6. Slalom

Number of employees: 4,426

Major locations in Texas: Dallas

Industry: Professional Services

7. David Weekley Homes

Number of employees: 1,624

Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

8. Encompass Home Health And Hospice

Number of employees: 8,453

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio

Industry: Health Care

9. Marriott International

Number of employees: 136,781

Industry: Hospitality

10. NVIDIA

Number of employees: 5,658

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Information Technology

11. VMware

Number of employees: 9,771

Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas

Industry: Information Technology

12. Deloitte

Number of employees: 55,608

Industry: Professional Services

13. Cisco

Number of employees: 36,284

Major locations in Texas: Richardson

Industry: Information Technology

14. First American Financial Corporation

Number of employees: 12,373

Major locations in Texas: Dallas

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

15. Progressive Insurance

Number of employees: 33,116

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

16. Intuit

Number of employees: 6,389

Major locations in Texas: Plano

Industry: Information Technology

17. FedEx

Number of employees: 28,1933

Industry: Transportation

18. Hilton

Number of employees: 53663

Industry: Hospitality

19. Texas Health Resources

Number of employees: 21,686

Major locations in Texas: Arlington, Dallas-Fort Worth

Industry: Health Care

20. NuStar Energy

Number of employees: 1,284

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Texas City, Corpus Christi

Industry: Transportation

21. Build-A-Bear Workshop

Number of employees: 3,399

Major locations in Texas:

Industry: Retail

22. Protiviti

Number of employees: 2,411

Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas

Industry: Professional Services

23. Camden Property Trust

Number of employees: 1,597

Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Austin

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

24. T-Mobile US

Number of employees: Confidential

Industry: Telecommunications

25. Ryan

Number of employees: 1,557

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston, Austin

Industry: Professional Services

26. CarMax

Number of employees: 24,606

Industry: Retail

27. The Cheesecake Factory

Number of employees: 37,821

Industry: Food and Beverage Service

28. Custom Ink

Number of employees: 1,575

Major locations in Texas: Dallas

Industry: Retail

29. Transwestern

Number of employees: 2,062

Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

30. Hunton & Williams

Number of employees: 1,304

Major locations in Texas: Dallas

Industry: Professional Services

Best Small and Medium Companies in Texas

1. Freese and Nichols

Courtesy of Freese and Nichols

HQ: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Professional services—consulting engineering

Employees: 640

Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston-Pearland, San Antonio, Lubbock, Corpus Christi

2. Venterra Realty Management

Courtesy of Venterra Realty Management Company

HQ: Houston

Industry: Construction and real estate—property management

Employees: 429

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth

3. Pariveda Solutions

Courtesy of Pariveda Solutions

HQ: Dallas

Industry: Information technology—consulting

Employees: 551

Major locations in Texas: Houston

4. Innovative Intelligent Solutions

HQ: Plano, Texas

Industry: Professional services—staffing and recruitment

Employees: 125

Major locations in Texas: Fremont

5. Granite Properties

Courtesy of Granite Properties

HQ: Plano, Texas

Industry: Construction and real estate—property management

Employees: 154

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston

6. Funeral Directors Life

Number of employees: 168

Major locations in Texas: Abilene

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

7. Cirrus Logic

Number of employees: 820

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Electronics

8. Avesta

Number of employees: 287

Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas, San Antonio

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

9. TimeClock Plus / DMI

Number of employees: 277

Major locations in Texas: San Angelo, Bee Cave

Industry: Information Technology

10. Atlassian

Number of employees: 896

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Information Technology

11. Book In A Box

Number of employees: 28

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Media

12. Square Root

Number of employees: 51

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Information Technology

13. American Campus Communities

Number of employees: 331

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Real Estate

14. Silicon Labs

Number of employees: 806

Major locations in Texas: Austin

Industry: Engineering

15. Qualbe Marketing Group

Number of employees: 63

Major locations in Texas: Haltom City

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

16. 5

Number of employees: 29

Major locations in Texas: Irving, Fort Worth, Houston

Industry: Professional Services

17. City Credit Union

Number of employees: 117

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

18. Accounting Principals

Number of employees: 988

Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas

Industry: Professional Services

19. Connectrac

Number of employees: 53

Major locations in Texas: Dallas

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

20. Soliant Health

Number of employees: 409

Major locations in Texas: Houston

Industry: Professional Services