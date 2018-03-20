These Are the Best Companies to Work for in Texas
The Lone Star State is one of the country’s fastest-growing job markets. Here, the best small and large companies to work for in Texas, compiled from thousands of employee surveys by Fortune partner Great Place to Work. Many of the awardees are headquartered in the state (like 50 of the Fortune 500), others have a few standout offices here, and all get rave reviews from employees.

For more on how this list was created, as well as company profiles for each awardee, visit the Great Place to Work website.

 

Best Large Companies in Texas

1. Edward Jones

HQ: St. Louis
Industry: Financial services and insurance—investing
Employees: 42,950
Major locations in Texas: Dallas-Ft. Worth

2. Kimley-Horn

HQ: Raleigh, N.C.
Industry: Professional services—consulting engineering
Employees: 3,000
Major locations in Texas: Dallas

3. Power Home Remodeling

HQ: Chester, Penn.
Industry: Construction and real estate—contracting
Employees: 2,223
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas

4. Hyatt Hotels

HQ: Chicago
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 35,309
Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Dallas

5. Power Design

HQ: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Industry: Construction and real estate—contracting
Employees: 1,334
Major locations in Texas: Houston

6. Slalom
Number of employees: 4,426
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Professional Services

7. David Weekley Homes
Number of employees: 1,624
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio
Industry: Construction & Real Estate

8. Encompass Home Health And Hospice
Number of employees: 8,453
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio
Industry: Health Care

9. Marriott International
Number of employees: 136,781
Industry: Hospitality

10. NVIDIA
Number of employees: 5,658
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Information Technology

11. VMware
Number of employees: 9,771
Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas
Industry: Information Technology

12. Deloitte
Number of employees: 55,608
Industry: Professional Services

13. Cisco
Number of employees: 36,284
Major locations in Texas: Richardson
Industry: Information Technology

14. First American Financial Corporation
Number of employees: 12,373
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

15. Progressive Insurance
Number of employees: 33,116
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

16. Intuit
Number of employees: 6,389
Major locations in Texas: Plano
Industry: Information Technology

17. FedEx
Number of employees: 28,1933
Industry: Transportation

18. Hilton
Number of employees: 53663
Industry: Hospitality

19. Texas Health Resources
Number of employees: 21,686
Major locations in Texas: Arlington, Dallas-Fort Worth
Industry: Health Care

20. NuStar Energy

Number of employees: 1,284
Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Texas City, Corpus Christi
Industry: Transportation

21. Build-A-Bear Workshop
Number of employees: 3,399
Major locations in Texas:
Industry: Retail

22. Protiviti
Number of employees: 2,411
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
Industry: Professional Services

23. Camden Property Trust
Number of employees: 1,597
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Austin
Industry: Construction & Real Estate

24. T-Mobile US

Number of employees: Confidential
Industry: Telecommunications

25. Ryan
Number of employees: 1,557
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston, Austin
Industry: Professional Services

26. CarMax
Number of employees: 24,606
Industry: Retail

27. The Cheesecake Factory
Number of employees: 37,821
Industry: Food and Beverage Service

28. Custom Ink
Number of employees: 1,575
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Retail

29. Transwestern
Number of employees: 2,062
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
Industry: Construction & Real Estate

30. Hunton & Williams
Number of employees: 1,304
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Professional Services

 

Best Small and Medium Companies in Texas

1. Freese and Nichols

HQ: Fort Worth, Texas
Industry: Professional services—consulting engineering
Employees: 640
Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston-Pearland, San Antonio, Lubbock, Corpus Christi

2. Venterra Realty Management

HQ: Houston
Industry: Construction and real estate—property management
Employees: 429
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth

3. Pariveda Solutions

HQ: Dallas
Industry: Information technology—consulting
Employees: 551
Major locations in Texas: Houston

4. Innovative Intelligent Solutions

HQ: Plano, Texas
Industry: Professional services—staffing and recruitment
Employees: 125
Major locations in Texas: Fremont

5. Granite Properties

HQ: Plano, Texas
Industry: Construction and real estate—property management
Employees: 154
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston

6. Funeral Directors Life
Number of employees: 168
Major locations in Texas: Abilene
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

7. Cirrus Logic
Number of employees: 820
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Electronics

8. Avesta
Number of employees: 287
Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas, San Antonio
Industry: Construction & Real Estate

9. TimeClock Plus / DMI
Number of employees: 277
Major locations in Texas: San Angelo, Bee Cave
Industry: Information Technology

10. Atlassian
Number of employees: 896
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Information Technology

11. Book In A Box
Number of employees: 28
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Media

12. Square Root
Number of employees: 51
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Information Technology

13. American Campus Communities
Number of employees: 331
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Real Estate

14. Silicon Labs
Number of employees: 806
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Engineering

15. Qualbe Marketing Group
Number of employees: 63
Major locations in Texas: Haltom City
Industry: Advertising & Marketing

16. 5
Number of employees: 29
Major locations in Texas: Irving, Fort Worth, Houston
Industry: Professional Services

17. City Credit Union
Number of employees: 117
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

18. Accounting Principals
Number of employees: 988
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
Industry: Professional Services

19. Connectrac
Number of employees: 53
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Manufacturing & Production

20. Soliant Health
Number of employees: 409
Major locations in Texas: Houston
Industry: Professional Services

 

