These Are the Best Companies to Work for in Texas

The Lone Star State is one of the country’s fastest-growing job markets. Here, the best small and large companies to work for in Texas, compiled from thousands of employee surveys by Fortune partner Great Place to Work. Many of the awardees are headquartered in the state (like 50 of the Fortune 500), others have a few standout offices here, and all get rave reviews from employees.
For more on how this list was created, as well as company profiles for each awardee, visit the Great Place to Work website.
Best Large Companies in Texas
1. Edward Jones
HQ: St. Louis
Industry: Financial services and insurance—investing
Employees: 42,950
Major locations in Texas: Dallas-Ft. Worth
2. Kimley-Horn
HQ: Raleigh, N.C.
Industry: Professional services—consulting engineering
Employees: 3,000
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
3. Power Home Remodeling
HQ: Chester, Penn.
Industry: Construction and real estate—contracting
Employees: 2,223
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
4. Hyatt Hotels
HQ: Chicago
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 35,309
Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Dallas
5. Power Design
HQ: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Industry: Construction and real estate—contracting
Employees: 1,334
Major locations in Texas: Houston
6. Slalom
Number of employees: 4,426
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Professional Services
7. David Weekley Homes
Number of employees: 1,624
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio
Industry: Construction & Real Estate
8. Encompass Home Health And Hospice
Number of employees: 8,453
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio
Industry: Health Care
9. Marriott International
Number of employees: 136,781
Industry: Hospitality
10. NVIDIA
Number of employees: 5,658
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Information Technology
11. VMware
Number of employees: 9,771
Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas
Industry: Information Technology
12. Deloitte
Number of employees: 55,608
Industry: Professional Services
13. Cisco
Number of employees: 36,284
Major locations in Texas: Richardson
Industry: Information Technology
14. First American Financial Corporation
Number of employees: 12,373
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
15. Progressive Insurance
Number of employees: 33,116
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
16. Intuit
Number of employees: 6,389
Major locations in Texas: Plano
Industry: Information Technology
17. FedEx
Number of employees: 28,1933
Industry: Transportation
18. Hilton
Number of employees: 53663
Industry: Hospitality
19. Texas Health Resources
Number of employees: 21,686
Major locations in Texas: Arlington, Dallas-Fort Worth
Industry: Health Care
20. NuStar Energy
Number of employees: 1,284
Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Texas City, Corpus Christi
Industry: Transportation
21. Build-A-Bear Workshop
Number of employees: 3,399
Major locations in Texas:
Industry: Retail
22. Protiviti
Number of employees: 2,411
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
Industry: Professional Services
23. Camden Property Trust
Number of employees: 1,597
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Austin
Industry: Construction & Real Estate
24. T-Mobile US
Number of employees: Confidential
Industry: Telecommunications
25. Ryan
Number of employees: 1,557
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston, Austin
Industry: Professional Services
26. CarMax
Number of employees: 24,606
Industry: Retail
27. The Cheesecake Factory
Number of employees: 37,821
Industry: Food and Beverage Service
28. Custom Ink
Number of employees: 1,575
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Retail
29. Transwestern
Number of employees: 2,062
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
Industry: Construction & Real Estate
30. Hunton & Williams
Number of employees: 1,304
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Professional Services
Best Small and Medium Companies in Texas
1. Freese and Nichols
HQ: Fort Worth, Texas
Industry: Professional services—consulting engineering
Employees: 640
Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston-Pearland, San Antonio, Lubbock, Corpus Christi
2. Venterra Realty Management
HQ: Houston
Industry: Construction and real estate—property management
Employees: 429
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth
3. Pariveda Solutions
HQ: Dallas
Industry: Information technology—consulting
Employees: 551
Major locations in Texas: Houston
4. Innovative Intelligent Solutions
HQ: Plano, Texas
Industry: Professional services—staffing and recruitment
Employees: 125
Major locations in Texas: Fremont
5. Granite Properties
HQ: Plano, Texas
Industry: Construction and real estate—property management
Employees: 154
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston
6. Funeral Directors Life
Number of employees: 168
Major locations in Texas: Abilene
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
7. Cirrus Logic
Number of employees: 820
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Electronics
8. Avesta
Number of employees: 287
Major locations in Texas: Austin, Dallas, San Antonio
Industry: Construction & Real Estate
9. TimeClock Plus / DMI
Number of employees: 277
Major locations in Texas: San Angelo, Bee Cave
Industry: Information Technology
10. Atlassian
Number of employees: 896
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Information Technology
11. Book In A Box
Number of employees: 28
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Media
12. Square Root
Number of employees: 51
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Information Technology
13. American Campus Communities
Number of employees: 331
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Real Estate
14. Silicon Labs
Number of employees: 806
Major locations in Texas: Austin
Industry: Engineering
15. Qualbe Marketing Group
Number of employees: 63
Major locations in Texas: Haltom City
Industry: Advertising & Marketing
16. 5
Number of employees: 29
Major locations in Texas: Irving, Fort Worth, Houston
Industry: Professional Services
17. City Credit Union
Number of employees: 117
Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
18. Accounting Principals
Number of employees: 988
Major locations in Texas: Houston, Dallas
Industry: Professional Services
19. Connectrac
Number of employees: 53
Major locations in Texas: Dallas
Industry: Manufacturing & Production
20. Soliant Health
Number of employees: 409
Major locations in Texas: Houston
Industry: Professional Services