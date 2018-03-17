Here's What to Expect From Apple's March 27 Event

Apple ended this week with a bang by announcing a big press event at the end of the month.

In an invitation to reporters on Friday, Apple said that it plans to hold an education-focused event on March 27. In typical Apple fashion, the company didn’t provide any additional details, but it said that the event would focus at least partly on students and teachers.

The announcement comes after widespread speculation that Apple plans to unveil new iPads in March. Meanwhile, Apple was the subject of two separate studies released this week that had distinctly different results: in one, Apple was named the top computer maker while the other found that the company’s brand reputation is sinking.

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

It’s been yet another eventful week for Apple. And this roundup will discuss all the biggest news.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter



Apple said on Friday that it will hold a press event on March 27 focused on new products for teachers and their students. The event will be held at 1 pm ET at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. Previous rumors had suggested Apple would announce new iPads at a March press event. The company didn’t reveal details about its March 27 plans, but industry watchers are predicting at least one new iPad. A Harris Poll survey released this week found that Apple ranked 29th on the researcher’s list of companies with the best brand reputation, down from a fifth-place showing in 2017. The study, called the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, is based on responses from nearly 26,000 U.S. adults who were asked about their opinions of major corporations. Harris Poll researchers said Apple’s ranking fell largely because it didn’t announce major new products in the last year. A computer repair company this week released the results of a survey that found Apple builds the most reliable computers of any computer vendor. The study is based on the number of repairs the company, Rescuecom, performs annually. Apple computers had the fewest repair requests over the past year, followed by Samsung. Less-reliable brands, which are more prone to hardware and software problems, included Dell, HP and Asus. Apple has introduced a new website for parents to educate them about protecting their children online. The website, called Families, offers tips and tutorials on how parents can monitor what their kids do on iPhones and iPads, and curb any unsafe behavior. The iPhone maker this week announced that it has acquired the Netflix-like magazine app Texture along with its parent company Next Issue Media. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Texture provides a service for users to read an unlimited number of articles from more than 200 magazine titles, including Fortune. The service costs $9.99 monthly.

One more thing…Lisa Brennan-Jobs, the 39-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is writing a memoir that will be published in September. The memoir, called Small Fry, will discuss her relationship with her father, who, for a period of time, questioned his paternity.