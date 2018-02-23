Glossier, Kylie Jenner, Barclays: Broadsheet Feb. 23

• #MyPaycheckToo. Apologies in advance for setting your blood boiling first thing Friday morning. But Barclays, the first big U.K. bank to publish its gender pay gap under country’s new disclosure laws, has revealed that it pays its female investment bankers just under half as much as their male colleagues (on average). That gap widens to 79% for bonuses paid to employees at its corporate and investment bank.

The disparity is exacerbated by the fact that men dominate the bank’s top ranks. Less than a third of Barclay’s senior managers are female, and only a single woman, interim chief compliance officer Laura Padovani, sits on its nine-member group executive committee. (For more on the state of women in finance, check out Morgan Stanley’s list of new managing directors in Wealth Management—hat tip to Sallie Krawcheck!)

CEO Jes Staley, meanwhile, told reporters that the bank is “confident that men and women across our organization are paid equally for doing the same job.”

There’s been some buzz online that the next stage of #MeToo will focus on the gender pay gap. While there’s still a lot to do in terms of outing sexual harassers and assaulters, this story suggests just how overdue we are for that particular reckoning. So allow me to steal a term from this Bloomberg story and say: the paytriarchy is next.

Bloomberg