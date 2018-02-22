Dr. Quinn is dropping her knickers.

Actress Jane Seymour, at the age of 67, has posed for Playboy magazine for the third time and is using the opportunity to join the #MeToo movement, discussing an incident where she was sexually assaulted by a producer in 1972.

“I went to the house expecting to see other people there,” she said. “There was no one there. He showed me the screen test I’d done, and then he sat down next to me and he said, ‘Well, I’ve told everyone you’re perfect for my movie, and I can’t wait. You’re just perfect’. He said, ‘I’ve done my bit and now it’s your turn to do your bit. You know what you have to do.’ And I’m going, ‘No, I don’t.’ And he put his hand on my thigh, way up high. And being very British, I crossed my legs and scooted down the couch until I had no couch left. I had no option but to stand up and say, ‘Please help me get home’.”

“He put me in a car and said, ‘if anyone knows you ever came here, if you ever tell anyone, ever, I’ll guarantee you never work again anywhere on the planet.’ And he had that power. I got in the cab and cried, terrified.”

Seymour says she quit acting for a period after the incident, before deciding not to be intimidated.

Jane Seymour for Playboy. Photograph by Aaron Feaver

Seymour joins a number of celebrities who have posed for Playboy, but few have done so in their late 60s. (She previously posed in 1973 and 1987.) Seymour, though, said she feels emboldened by her maturity.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger,” she said. “There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, ‘I’m comfortable in my own skin’.”

Seymour is the oldest woman to be photographed by Playboy‘s staff. The previous record holder was 60-year-old Patricia Paay, a judge on Holland’s Got Talent who posed for the Netherlands version of the magazine. She’s not the oldest model the magazine has published, though. In the October 2006 issue, the magazine ran a reader-submitted nude picture of Mamie Van Doren, who was 75 at the time.