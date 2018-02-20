Lucky Charms Is Adding a Magical Unicorn to Its Marshmallow Rainbow

Lucky the Leprechaun is getting another magical friend.

General Mills has announced it will be adding a new marshmallow to Lucky Charms — a unicorn. It’s the first substantial change to the cereal in roughly 10 years.

The unicorn, which will replace the hourglass marshmallow, was chosen after the company solicited suggestions on social media. And while Lucky Charms have been increasingly popular with adults in recent years, it was ultimately the suggestions of children that stood out.

“We decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves — kids,” Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms, said in a press release. “They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened.”

Kids weren’t the only ones excited about the addition, though.

Forget having a bad day. They have made a unicorn lucky charms marshmellow!!!! Everything is going to be fine. 🦄💜 — Regular Laura (@LauraHardyRadio) February 19, 2018

BREAKING NEWS

LUCKY CHARMS HAS ADDED MORE MARSHMALLOWS

LIFE

IS

GREAT — KC (@MrsTonyC) February 20, 2018

Me: You know what's perfect? Lucky Charms.

General Mills: We're gonna add unicorn marshmallows.

Me: Well I stand corrected. — Big Fudge (@dagrumpyoldman) February 20, 2018

The new cereal — which will continue to offer hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, and balloon marshmallows — will be available starting next month.