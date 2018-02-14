This Apple iPhone Model Will Be Really Popular in 2018

Apple is said to be planning three new iPhones this year. And one of them will be more popular than the others, according to one researcher.

In a note to investors on Wednesday, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple will sell 100 million units of a 6.1-inch iPhone it’s planning to release this year. According to 9to5Mac, which obtained a copy of the analyst’s note, Apple will sell a total of 200 million 2018 iPhones over their lifetime. Kuo expects Apple to release three iPhones this year.

Rumors have been swirling for months that suggest Apple is planning three new iPhones this year. One of them will be an update to last year’s iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED screen. Apple is also said to be planning two new handsets, including the aforementioned 6.1-inch iPhone and a 6.5-inch Apple handset. The 6.1-inch model will rely on LCD technology and the 6.5-inch option will deliver OLED—the same screen technology as you’d find in the iPhone X.

All three models would come with designs similar to last year’s iPhone X, according to reports. However, by relying on LCD, which is older technology and cheaper to produce, Apple should be able to offer the 6.1-inch iPhone at a cheaper price, according to Kuo. He said in his investor note on Wednesday that the 6.1-inch model will replace the iPhone 8, which is currently available for a starting price of $699. Apple’s iPhone X starts at $999.

For its part, Apple has remained tight-lipped on its plans for 2018 iPhones. But the company is expected to unveil its devices later this year and release them sometime in September. Until then, expect many more rumors and predictions to surface.