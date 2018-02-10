Apple HomePod Launches With Big Sound—and Even Bigger Questions

Apple’s past week was all about sound.

After months of anticipation, Apple on Friday finally released its HomePod smart speaker. The device, which costs $349, is Apple’s answer to competitors like Amazon’s Echo and Google Home that come with virtual personal assistants that let users play music, control smart home devices like thermostats and lights, and give users access to their calendars. Now questions abound over whether Apple can compete in a hotly contested market with a virtual assistant in Siri that doesn’t work as well as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

But it wasn’t all about HomePod. This week, we heard rumors that Apple has big plans for a product release in March. Meanwhile, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is now using iPhones.

Read on to learn about all that and more from this week’s look back at the biggest Apple news and rumors of the last several days:

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

One more thing…Interested in getting a new iPhone battery after discovering yours isn’t working too well? You’ll need to wait. A Barclays poll released this week found that on average, Apple Store customers wait between two to four weeks to get a new battery for their iPhones due to widespread demand for replacements.