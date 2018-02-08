People with red hair, curly hair, and no hair at all will finally get representation in the emoji universe.

The Unicode Consortium has finalized its latest batch of images, paving the way for companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google to tweak and roll out the 157 new characters as they see fit. The Emoji 11.0 collection will be released in June, and will likely hit phones in August or September.

In addition to a long-awaited ginger emoji, there are curly-haired, bald, and white-haired characters, all in a range of skin tones. Other semi-human additions include superheroes, hot and cold faces, a woozy face, and a partying face.

On the food side, the new release includes a mango, leafy greens, a bagel, salt, a moon cake, and a pink cupcake. Inanimate objects joining the mix include a lab coat, hiking boot, ballet flat, softball, lacrosse stick, stick of dynamite, test tube, DNA helix, pirate flag and more.

If the collection is still missing what you need to express yourself, you have until March to suggest emojis for inclusion in the next release.